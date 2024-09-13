© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 23, 2020] SEED - Testing New DAZ3D Lip Sync Plugin
42 views • 8 months ago
This is my first try applying the AniLip2 [ https://www.daz3d.com/anilip-2 ] lipsync plugin technology to a character in DAZ3D. In this case, I just did a quick voice test and applied it to the SEED Lt. Caine character I created. I have to say, although, not perfect, I'm still quite impressed. Wouldn't take much to tweak this. That said, this short clip still took over 2 hours to render. So, I still need to beef up my computer for quicker renders, which is saying something considering I already have two GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's running. But I'm hoping the new GeForce 3080s are quite a bit faster. Will wait until later this year before making any more such purchases though.
In the meantime, I'll probably look into getting this too: https://youtu.be/nnIjOyLi4oM
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
