John Petersen Answers Questions - March 2023 (Preview)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full uncut episode available to premium
members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-march-2023/
Full list of questions submitted this month
include: Ram Dass part of a CIA op; Bibi Bacchus and secret
contracts owning an individual’s strawman through birth certificates; ham
radios in case of power outage; carbon dioxide, accelerated temperature and
climate change; how to sway a skeptic about ET’s; who do you think created
humans, God or aliens; traveling around the UK now; will crypto take over the
British pound; thoughts on the next election; could the merging of Latin
American countries marine reserves be another attack on the food supply; why
are some EMF's bad and other’s good; consensus reality - can we write history
anew; and publicly traded corporate profits secondary to love.