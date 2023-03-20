© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Whistleblower Says the Bureau is Using Jan. 6th to Build a Domestic Terrorism Narrative
"They've made one case into 800-1,000 cases...that's given backing to this narrative that the country's seeing a rise of domestic terrorism around the country when really all the statistics that back that up are coming from the Jan. 6th case."
https://rumble.com/v2dttug-fbi-whistleblower-says-the-bureau-is-using-jan.-6th-to-build-a-domestic-ter.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1637445865630494724