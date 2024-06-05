© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【米国銀行大規模倒産警告】
米国の銀行システムに5,170億ドルの未実現損失が発生FDIC(連邦預金保険公社)は６３の金融機関が破綻の危機に瀕していると発表
https://dailyhodl.com/2024/06/02/517000000000-in-unrealized-losses-hit-us-banking-system-as-fdic-warns-63-lenders-on-brink-of-insolvency/
『ニューヨーク証券取引所（NYSE）は、一部の銘柄が誤って最大99％の下落を示したことを受けて「技術的な問題」を調査中』6/4
https://x.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1797634894686024148
https://x.com/BNONews/status/1797634151736299700
ニューヨーク証券取引所の不具合により、ウォーレン・バフェットのバークシャー・ハサウェイの株価が99%急落、他の銘柄も影響
https://x.com/CaptCoronado/status/1797658436341305617
ウォーレン・バフェットのバークシャーハサウェイをはじめ数十社の取引が停止
https://x.com/CaptCoronado/status/1797655926243287240
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
"技術的な問題"を調査中
https://x.com/mikangumo/status/1797762402748109161
https://x.com/mikangumo/status/1798163663301525718
https://x.com/mikangumo/status/1798319484765438183
すべてで障害が発生する原因は何でしょうか?
https://x.com/Cowboyw2b2/status/1798109534818578483
＊SWIFTシステムの終焉・フィアットマネー・子供銀行・It wasn't money.
https://x.com/sazanamimod/status/1794617459355578633
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
6月9日、サウジアラビアの原油を米ドルのみで販売するという米国とサウジアラビア間の協定が終了します。サウジアラビア王子はすでに米国に、この協定は更新されず、今後米ドルは受け付けないと通知しています。
https://x.com/summ116/status/1796618863599370263?s=03
2024年6月、サウジアラビアは米ドル建ての原油販売をすべて停止すると発表するとみられる。これは、1974年6月6日に調印され、2024年6月9日に期限を迎える50年間のペトロドル協定の終了を意味する。
https://x.com/JohnGekko1/status/1797502847602618532
原油価格は今日さらに下落
https://x.com/Dioclet54046121/status/1797896402636546142
＊ロシアで開催されるBRICS 2024に97カ国が参加予定であることが発表
https://watcher.guru/news/97-countries-prepare-to-attend-brics-2024-in-june-in-russia
米ドル崩壊に備えよ、IMFが警告
https://watcher.guru/news/brics-prepare-for-us-dollar-collapse-imf-warns
静かなる展開
https://x.com/n_kazuhiro369/status/1793853814136872977?s=03
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/ad001d74-c78d-4f50-807f-f3dbaf4cb62a