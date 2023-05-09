Epstein Worked For Israel’s Mossad? U.S. Intelligence Agencies CAPTURED By FOREIGN Governments

Stew Peters Show





May 8, 2023





Israel’s Mossad is one of the most sophisticated spying operations on the planet.

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou is here to talk about the evidence of nearly 200 Israeli spies infiltrating America.

The United States and Israel have a complicated relationship.

The U.S. gives Israel unquestioned and unfettered political support.

However, the nation of Israel does not trust that the U.S. government will truly give them what they need to remain secure, so they conduct espionage operations.

John Kiriakou claims Israel has as many as 200 undeclared spies who have infiltrated defense contract companies, Universities, and think tanks to work against American interests.

Israeli spies have stolen American military technology to make sure they have the best equipment.

No one has the political will to stop Israel because both parties are constantly trying to ingratiate themselves to Jewish voters.

When Epstein was arrested he had three passports on his person.

Epstein had passports from France, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Political parties meant nothing to Jeffrey Epstein because his job was to catch the elite in compromising situations.

Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes were part of an Israeli counterintelligence operation.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mqviu-epstein-worked-for-israels-mossad-u.s.-intelligence-agencies-captured-by-fo.html



