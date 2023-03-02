Ukraine Update March 2, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the Assault and Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the enemy units near Dvurechnaya and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

💥Three AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy has lost a total of up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 pickup trucks and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, active actions by the units and artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have resulted in neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Stelmakhovka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored fighting vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the offensive and artillery operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, as well as D-30 and D-20 howitzers.

💥In addition, 1 munition depot of the 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Ochertino and one fuel depot of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade has been hit near Novosyolovka Pervaya (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye, Novodanilovka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region). The enemy has lost up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, artillery has destroyed up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and 2 Akatsia self-propelled howitzers.

◽️In addition, 1 munition depot of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade has been destroyed near Aleksandrovka (Kherson region).

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 173 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry