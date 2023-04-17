Klaus Schwab - Microchip Implants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a 2016 interview, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum talks about everyone receiving microchip implants in the brain or hand within ten years. Schwab is also the one pushing the Great Reset of our economic system with CBDCs and world government control. The Bible foretold all of this 2,000 years ago.