POP STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

May 24, 2024





Rest in peace, Omar Geles. "Artistas vallenatos se vacunan contra la COVID-19 en Estados Unidos" "Iván Villazón, Jorge Celedón, Ponchito Castro, Iván Calderón, El Mono Zabaleta, Joaquito Guillén, Carlos Bloom, Nelson Velásquez, Jean Carlos Centeno, Peter Manjarres, Omar Geles, entre otros, se encuentran en Estados Unidos."

https://www.laopinionDOTco/la-o/artistas-vallenatos-se-vacunan-contra-la-covid-19-en-estados-unidos





@maren.garcia

"Love of my life, my other half, my partner in life. My whole life 😭😭😭😭

I never imagined this my love I'm dead in my life love I don't know what to do I don't what to do love without you😭 😭 😭

My life, my beautiful, my beautiful love...

The most beautiful thing in the world the most beautiful human being in the world😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I I LOVE YOU I'M DYING WITHOUT YOU MY LOVE I DON'T HAVE STRENGTH I LOVE I DON't HAVE STRENGTH.... Give me that strength for our 3 little ones."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C7Tq8XKOgPw/





Me Gustas Tú (Video Oficial) - Omar Geles

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nKmrQeckFuY





El último adiós a Omar Geles

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7an7Dqnfonk





