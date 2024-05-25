BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

POP STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 11 months ago

bootcamp


May 24, 2024


Rest in peace, Omar Geles. "Artistas vallenatos se vacunan contra la COVID-19 en Estados Unidos" "Iván Villazón, Jorge Celedón, Ponchito Castro, Iván Calderón, El Mono Zabaleta, Joaquito Guillén, Carlos Bloom, Nelson Velásquez, Jean Carlos Centeno, Peter Manjarres, Omar Geles, entre otros, se encuentran en Estados Unidos."

https://www.laopinionDOTco/la-o/artistas-vallenatos-se-vacunan-contra-la-covid-19-en-estados-unidos


###


@maren.garcia

"Love of my life, my other half, my partner in life. My whole life 😭😭😭😭

I never imagined this my love I'm dead in my life love I don't know what to do I don't what to do love without you😭 😭 😭

My life, my beautiful, my beautiful love...

The most beautiful thing in the world the most beautiful human being in the world😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I I LOVE YOU I'M DYING WITHOUT YOU MY LOVE I DON'T HAVE STRENGTH I LOVE I DON't HAVE STRENGTH.... Give me that strength for our 3 little ones."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C7Tq8XKOgPw/


###


Me Gustas Tú (Video Oficial) - Omar Geles

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nKmrQeckFuY


###


El último adiós a Omar Geles

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7an7Dqnfonk


###


Eminem Instrumental-Go To Sleep

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=qRec290kckM


###


Download:

https://seed132.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/MP9ReVOZDdTv.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/MP9ReVOZDdTv_640x360.jpg


###


Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MP9ReVOZDdTv/

Keywords
poisoninjectionsvaxpop starbootcampomar geles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy