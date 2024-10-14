10/13/2024

2 Timothy 4:7-8 Fight to the Finish

Intro: Life is tough for any generation. Can you imagine living with no electricity or plumbing? No AC and inside toilets? No Facebook? Some us here grew up with outhouses and no Air Conditioning. When I grew up….automobile air conditioning was called 440. Roll four windows down and drive 40 miles an hour. But life today is just as tough but with different challenges. Life is so much more complicated today. Life is much faster today. People are more sensitive. The truth is subjective. No one can really relax. The news is horrible. The cost of living is out of sight! And we are bombarded with information. Let me add this…..Mis—or Dis—information is a made up term. It does not exist. There is only information. What you do with it is up to you. You can believe it or not. Those who want to stop dis or misinformation are the ones who are lying, what they really want is censorship. We are faced with the same two choices every human has faced since Adam and Eve. Are we going to fight to the finish? Are we going to finish strong in our lives or are we going give up?