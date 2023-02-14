Eric Johnson Explains Troubling Teachings of Mormonism and How to Be an Effective Witness



Often, the problem with sharing our Christian faith with Mormons is that we don’t know how to witness to them. Eric Johnson is a researcher with the Mormonism Research Ministry, and he is passionate about reaching Mormons with the good news of the gospel. “There are major differences,” he says, when it comes to the contrast between Christianity and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many Mormons who leave their faith end up running to agnosticism or atheism. Eric also highlights the troubling teachings of the Mormon church, including its strict adherence to preaching utter obedience and its definition of Jesus as a created being, which is incompatible with Scripture.







TAKEAWAYS





Scientology and Mormonism are very similar in beliefs and practices





As a Christian attempting to witness to a Mormon, it is critical that you clearly define your theological terms and ask a lot of questions





Joseph Smith, the founder of the Mormon church, had 33 wives, some of which were girls as young as 14-years-old





Check out Eric’s book, Introducing Christianity to Mormons to get great insight on how to effectively lead Mormons to Christ







Introducing Christianity to Mormons book:





Website: https://www.mrm.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MormonismResearchMinistry

Podcast: https://www.mrm.org/podcast





https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





