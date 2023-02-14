BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eric Johnson Explains Troubling Teachings of Mormonism and How to Be an Effective Witness
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 02/14/2023


Often, the problem with sharing our Christian faith with Mormons is that we don’t know how to witness to them. Eric Johnson is a researcher with the Mormonism Research Ministry, and he is passionate about reaching Mormons with the good news of the gospel. “There are major differences,” he says, when it comes to the contrast between Christianity and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many Mormons who leave their faith end up running to agnosticism or atheism. Eric also highlights the troubling teachings of the Mormon church, including its strict adherence to preaching utter obedience and its definition of Jesus as a created being, which is incompatible with Scripture. 



TAKEAWAYS


Scientology and Mormonism are very similar in beliefs and practices 


As a Christian attempting to witness to a Mormon, it is critical that you clearly define your theological terms and ask a lot of questions


Joseph Smith, the founder of the Mormon church, had 33 wives, some of which were girls as young as 14-years-old 


Check out Eric’s book, Introducing Christianity to Mormons to get great insight on how to effectively lead Mormons to Christ



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-Shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3SbSJvN 

Introducing Christianity to Mormons book: https://bit.ly/3JELkUE 


🔗 CONNECT WITH MORMONISM RESEARCH MINISTRY

Website: https://www.mrm.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MormonismResearchMinistry 

Podcast: https://www.mrm.org/podcast 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
occultchristianityfreemasonryagnosticatheistlucifermormonmormonismfalse religionstina griffincounter culture mom showchurch of jesus christ of latter day saintsresearch ministry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy