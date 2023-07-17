💥Another Incident on the Crimean Bridge - Dead & Injured Horrors - Powerful Explosions - Ukrainian Strike on Bridge - 2 Parents Dead, Daughter Injured

Update:

⚡️The Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed that as a result of an emergency on the Crimean bridge, two people died and a minor girl was injured

As a result of the incident on the Crimean bridge, there are dead and injured. Ambulances are trying to reach the place.

Footage from the scene of the attack on the Crimean Bridge

The footage shows tourists who were injured as a result of the incident. A woman was thrown through the windshield but remains conscious. Eyewitnesses are urging her not to move to prevent further injury. There are also fatalities in the same vehicle. It is reported that two strikes were made on the Crimean Bridge by the AFU, at 03:04 AM and 03:20 AM

According to eyewitnesses, the bridge itself has been severely damaged. Emergency services are currently at the scene. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is closed.

Previously, the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, undertaken at the beginning of the fourth night, could have been the cause of the emergency - eyewitnesses report that at that time the sounds of explosions were heard. Information on the number of victims and the presence of damage is being specified.

Update:

‼️ Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory - Aksyonov

"Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadievich Savelyev, measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from the Krasnodar Territory. Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Nikolayevich Mikhailichenko left for the place.

A new accident on the Crimean bridge, eyewitnesses write that powerful explosions thundered at 3:04 and 3:20. So far, one span is known to have been destroyed.

The authorities are asking not to go to the Crimean bridge, but to choose an alternative route through new regions.

▪️S. Aksyonov: "Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions."

▪️The police turn all the cars in front of the bridge from the Krasnodar Territory. At the same time, the traffic jam remains, people continue to drive towards the Crimea.

❗️The Ministry of Resorts and Tourism has opened a hotline at 88005118018.

Eyewitnesses publish footage of the situation on the Crimean bridge after the emergency

People write that powerful explosions thundered, perhaps some of the enemy’s missiles were shot down by air defense forces, according to another version, the support was blown up.

Now the cars are turning around at the entrance to the bridge, operational services are working on the spot.