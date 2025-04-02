BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Igniting Prayer Across Canada with Roger Helland (EFC) and Dale Winder (BGEA)
Faytene TV
5 views • 5 months ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/v-kolmedia or by calling 1-866-844-0844.* Thanks for your support!


*IGNITING PRAYER ACROSS CANADA 🇨🇦🔥*


Could we be on the verge of a national spiritual awakening in Canada? Join us for a powerful conversation with *Roger Helland (Evangelical Fellowship of Canada)* and *Dale Winder (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)* as they share how God is stirring prayer movements across our nation like never before.


*In This Episode:*


- Learn how *prayer networks are growing* coast to coast

- Discover the heart behind the *Ignite Prayer Summits*

- Hear stories of pastors and churches becoming *"houses of prayer"*

- Understand how unity in prayer can spark *national revival*

- Be inspired to take your prayer life—and your church’s—to the *next level*


#PrayerRevival #IgnitePrayer #CanadaForJesus #ChristianUnity #FayteneTV #FaithInCanada #NationalPrayer #BGEA #EFC #faytene


