Igniting Prayer Across Canada with Roger Helland (EFC) and Dale Winder (BGEA)

*IGNITING PRAYER ACROSS CANADA 🇨🇦🔥*





Could we be on the verge of a national spiritual awakening in Canada? Join us for a powerful conversation with *Roger Helland (Evangelical Fellowship of Canada)* and *Dale Winder (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)* as they share how God is stirring prayer movements across our nation like never before.





*In This Episode:*





- Learn how *prayer networks are growing* coast to coast

- Discover the heart behind the *Ignite Prayer Summits*

- Hear stories of pastors and churches becoming *"houses of prayer"*

- Understand how unity in prayer can spark *national revival*

- Be inspired to take your prayer life—and your church’s—to the *next level*





---





---

