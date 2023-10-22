BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"WORLD POLITICS - NEW YORK" [2019 PROPHECY OF THE JUDGEMENT OF MYSTERY BABYLON]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
351 views • 10/22/2023

#USA #ABORTION #REPENTANCE WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: "Thou shall not murder" is one of the 10 commandments. (Exodus 20:13) Yet a wicked society not only sanctions murder of unborn babies, but also attempts to excuse it by redefining what truth, life, death, person and morality mean. Yah Almighty will no longer tolerate the harlotries and disrespect of Mystery Babylon, the United States, or New York City. Judgement has been declared against an immoral and rebellious nation, hear the words of the Lord.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/16/world-politics-new-york-june-16-2019/


[ABORTION] "THE QUEEN OF HEAVEN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/29/the-queen-of-heaven-december-31-2021/

[ABORTION] "THE BLOODY CITY" https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-bloody-city-december-9-2019/

[ABORTION] "WITHOUT REPRIEVE" https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please do not use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw


----------------------------------------------------------------------

Abortion is a sin. It is not a debate or a "conversation". From the earliest writings of man it's had only two faces- it was accepted in pagan, wicked, blood-shedding societies and glorified as part of their rituals to their 'gods', OR it was condemned in moral societies of which Christianity is one. Yah's word is eternal; the "language" doesn't shift with the times. SIN is the same today as it was in history, because Jesus does not change the times and laws. His way is simple- "Thou shall not murder" is a commandment and means what it says, no exceptions (Exodus 20:13). Yet America is a wicked society of the pagan, blood-shedding kind, the USA not only sanctions murder of unborn babies but also attempts to excuse it by redefining what truth, life, death, person and morality mean. Yah Almighty will no longer tolerate the harlotries and disrespect of Mystery Babylon, the United States, or New York City. Judgement has been declared against an immoral and rebellious nation, hear the words of the Lord.


