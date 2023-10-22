"WORLD POLITICS - NEW YORK" [2019 PROPHECY OF THE JUDGEMENT OF MYSTERY BABYLON]

#USA #ABORTION #REPENTANCE WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Today's word: "Thou shall not murder" is one of the 10 commandments. (Exodus 20:13) Yet a wicked society not only sanctions murder of unborn babies, but also attempts to excuse it by redefining what truth, life, death, person and morality mean. Yah Almighty will no longer tolerate the harlotries and disrespect of Mystery Babylon, the United States, or New York City. Judgement has been declared against an immoral and rebellious nation, hear the words of the Lord.





Abortion is a sin. It is not a debate or a "conversation". From the earliest writings of man it's had only two faces- it was accepted in pagan, wicked, blood-shedding societies and glorified as part of their rituals to their 'gods', OR it was condemned in moral societies of which Christianity is one. Yah's word is eternal; the "language" doesn't shift with the times. SIN is the same today as it was in history, because Jesus does not change the times and laws. His way is simple- "Thou shall not murder" is a commandment and means what it says, no exceptions (Exodus 20:13). Yet America is a wicked society of the pagan, blood-shedding kind, the USA not only sanctions murder of unborn babies but also attempts to excuse it by redefining what truth, life, death, person and morality mean. Yah Almighty will no longer tolerate the harlotries and disrespect of Mystery Babylon, the United States, or New York City. Judgement has been declared against an immoral and rebellious nation, hear the words of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/16/world-politics-new-york-june-16-2019/





[ABORTION] "THE QUEEN OF HEAVEN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/29/the-queen-of-heaven-december-31-2021/

[ABORTION] "THE BLOODY CITY" https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-bloody-city-december-9-2019/

[ABORTION] "WITHOUT REPRIEVE" https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/



