Bad Breathe Solution - Try These Ayurveda Daily Practices For Fresher Breath

If you suffer from bad breathe these Ayurveda daily practices will provide you with fresher breath and a healthier mind and body.





Oil Pulling and Tongue Scraping are the answer.





In this video, we explore the ancient Ayurvedic practices of oil pulling and tongue scraping and how they can benefit your overall health.





Oil pulling involves swishing oil, traditionally sesame but also commonly coconut oil, in your mouth for several minutes. Oil pulling benefits include the removal of toxins and improving oral health.It activates digestive enzymes and pulls toxins from the gums, which can support your body in detoxing from your lungs and breath.





Additionally, tongue scraping is a simple practice that can help remove bacteria and debris from the tongue, which can lead to fresher breath and better digestion.





By combining oil pulling and tongue scraping, you can support your body in detoxing and improve your overall oral and digestive health.





This bad breathe solution is a game changer if you want fresher breath!





Read more here... https://www.jodie-louise.com/these-detox-tools-will-change-your-life/









✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult





✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/





✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/





✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

ZENCLEANZ: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/zencleanz/

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/





#AyurvedicHealth, #OilPulling, #TongueScraping, #OralHealth, #Detox, #DigestiveHealth, #HolisticWellness