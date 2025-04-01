Women Use Voting to Influence Men’s Cognition (Part 1): The Real Problem with Women Voting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women’s votes subtly steer men’s thinking, as men, craving closeness,
align with female views, upsetting gender balance. Historically
complementary, male logic bends toward empathy, boosting policies like
Prohibition—sparking chaos. Men’s approval-seeking amplifies women’s
sway, reshaping democracy and straining society, as relational motives
eclipse collective judgment.
Read the full article at Real Free News
#WomensVoting #MaleConformity #GenderRoles #ElectoralInfluence #PolicyImpact