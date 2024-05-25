GBN interviews Steve Bannon: Lying Tories betrayed Britain, World War 3 & how to destroy the Left

(May 24, 2024) GBN: Steve Bannon's fiery criticism of conservatives who "don't have the balls" to take action and fight is evident throughout his interview with GB News America's Steven Edginton. Bannon warns of the dangers of a third world war with the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, and urges conservatives to "take action" and defeat the woke Left. The former advisor to President Trump also urges Nigel Farage not to stand in the upcoming UK election and accuses Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak of betraying their conservative voters. Bannon says the assassination of JFK was one of the most important events of the 20th century, describes Lyndon Johnson as a "demon" and discusses lessons from Russian revolutionary Lenin.





