THE RESURRECTION AND THE AFTERLIFE LUKE 20:27-47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 20:27-47. Most of the Sadducees were priests. They did not believe in the
resurrection of dead people. They did not believe in angels (Acts 23:8). Also,
they accepted only the first five books of the Old Testament. They did not
accept the traditions of the Pharisees. The law of Deuteronomy 25:5-6 meant that
a brother or close relative must marry a widow. The dead man’s name and family
could continue when children were born in that second marriage.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au