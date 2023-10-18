BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE RESURRECTION AND THE AFTERLIFE LUKE 20:27-47
10/18/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 20:27-47. Most of the Sadducees were priests. They did not believe in the resurrection of dead people. They did not believe in angels (Acts 23:8). Also, they accepted only the first five books of the Old Testament. They did not accept the traditions of the Pharisees. The law of Deuteronomy 25:5-6 meant that a brother or close relative must marry a widow. The dead man’s name and family could continue when children were born in that second marriage. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

