A healthy person is scared in Europe because of the huge number of perversions that have bred - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.
He also said:
Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin: Sanctions are, in essence, an arrogation of power over something that does not belong to you. By imposing them, the West unambiguously makes it clear to the other side: everything that you think is yours - resources, goods, technology, communications - is in fact mine, and no one is allowed to buy or serve it without my permission.