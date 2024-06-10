BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate weapon versus humankind? HAARP?
IlyaZorn
IlyaZorn
1 follower
1
181 views • 11 months ago

So, today I think about climate change. I think its climate weapon like HAARP use in Russia?


Hi all. I am a blogger and journalist of the independent Russian Youtube channel #Disclosed.  (https://www.youtube.com/@Disclosedlive)

I think that in Europe and the USA do not know what is actually happening in Russia. That’s why I decided to publish my original materials here with English subtitles so that everyone can understand the real news.

My English is bad, so only subtitles for now. Thanks for watching.

Keywords
journalistnewsrussiahaarpclimatesnowsummerilyazorn
