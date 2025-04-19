My Spring Garden is Planted!

Another busy week is behind me, and it was very productive. All of my first round of planting is done and so far the plants are adjusting well to the outdoors. I was able to get in some baking, making tahini-raisin cookies and an upside-down apple cake. 😋





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll