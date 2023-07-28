FAUCI KNEW LAB LEAK WAS MOST LIKELY SCENARIO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The private conversations of top scientists steering the early trajectory of public discourse around COVID-19 now show that many strongly believed the Wuhan lab leak scenario was possible, but chose to end the debate and eliminate the discussion.
