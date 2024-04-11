Quo Vadis





Apr 12, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 11, 2024.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 11, 2024:





Dear children, courage!





My Jesus has taught you to always choose the path of truth.





Listen to His Gospel and you will be great in faith.





You live in the time of confusion and division.





By the fault of the bad shepherds, Babel will spread everywhere and the mire of false doctrines will distance My poor children from the path of salvation.





I suffer for what is coming to you.





Whatever happens, stand firm in defence of the truth.





Do not be afraid of losing what passes.





Heaven must always be your goal.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Eucharist and lovingly welcome ye My Appeals.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 13th, 2022,





That message follows here:





Dear children, bad shepherds will embrace what has always been darkness and many of my poor children will be contaminated.





Open your hearts to the light of truth.





Do not allow half-truth to lead you away from my Son Jesus.





Seek the Lord who loves you and waits for you with open arms.





Difficult days will come for men and women of faith.





The abominable will be embraced and the righteous will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.





Turn away from all evil and serve the Lord with faithfulness.





Do not forget: your victory is in the Lord.





Whatever happens, do not depart from the Church of my Jesus.





I am your Mother, and I have come from Heaven to call you to conversion.





Accept my calls, and you will be proclaimed Blessed by the Father.





Onward in defense of the truth!





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXQFS-zcpoQ