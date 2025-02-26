Movie star destroyed by VAXX poison induced KIDNEY FAILURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 @SherlynChopra "Got vaccinated today at H N Reliance Hospital. Huge thanks to the staff for the hospitality. P.S. It was super smooth. Felt no prick at all."
1:49 AM · Jun 22, 2021
https://x.com/SherlynChopra/status/1407259387987521543
"Poonam Pandey | Sherlyn Chopra Join The Social Cause For Vaccinating Disabled People"
In this video #PoonamPandey, #SherlynChopra come ahead to work for a social cause vaccinating the disabled people suffering from Covid. Must watch!
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nEilpoR7jD0
"Sherlyn Chopra recently opened up about her health condition that prevents her from becoming a mother naturally. She shared that she has an autoimmune disorder called Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which caused her to experience kidney failure in 2021. She said that her doctors have advised her to never contemplate getting pregnant because it could be life-threatening for both the baby and the mother."
https://timesofindia.indiatimesDOTcom/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/sherlyn-chopra-reveals-she-can-never-become-a-mother-naturally-due-to-sle-getting-pregnant-could-be-life-threatening/articleshow/115812281.cms
