Movie star destroyed by VAXX poison induced KIDNEY FAILURE
407 views • 6 months ago

Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 @SherlynChopra "Got vaccinated today at H N Reliance Hospital. Huge thanks to the staff for the hospitality. P.S. It was super smooth. Felt no prick at all."

#GetVaccinated #vaccinated #RespectForLife

1:49 AM · Jun 22, 2021

https://x.com/SherlynChopra/status/1407259387987521543

###

"Poonam Pandey | Sherlyn Chopra Join The Social Cause For Vaccinating Disabled People"

Jun 28, 2021 #PoonamPandey #SherlynChopra

In this video #PoonamPandey, #SherlynChopra come ahead to work for a social cause vaccinating the disabled people suffering from Covid. Must watch!

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nEilpoR7jD0

###

"Sherlyn Chopra recently opened up about her health condition that prevents her from becoming a mother naturally. She shared that she has an autoimmune disorder called Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which caused her to experience kidney failure in 2021. She said that her doctors have advised her to never contemplate getting pregnant because it could be life-threatening for both the baby and the mother."

https://timesofindia.indiatimesDOTcom/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/sherlyn-chopra-reveals-she-can-never-become-a-mother-naturally-due-to-sle-getting-pregnant-could-be-life-threatening/articleshow/115812281.cms

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
indiakidneysherlyn chopra
