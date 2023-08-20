The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chapter of the Gospel of Mark, some religious leaders come looking for trouble, but they get more than they bargained for, when Jesus sets them (and everyone else, including his disciples) straight on what real 'cleanliness' is all about! From there Jesus tests the faith of a Syrian woman. Will she pass the test? And when Jesus commands a crowd not to publicize a healing, will they obey?