Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for December 24, 2023

Here is the message of Our Lord to Gisella Cardia:





Jesus Christ to Gisella Cardia on December 24, 2023:





My daughter and sister, tell the world that even today, I am born in Spirit and will be with you.





I ask you to write these words of Mine, for it would be a great joy for Me if everyone could celebrate My birth, and if I were presented to friends and relatives as the guest of honor in every home.





Ask Me for a grace this night and I will hear you; ask with love, with a heart cleansed of hatred and pride, and I will be there to grant your wishes.





Brothers and sisters, today I would like to be the most beautiful gift for you: give Me the place of honor at your tables, that I may fill you with joy and peace.





Now I leave you with My blessing, peace in your homes, and prepare for My return.





Your dear Jesus.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Gisella Cardia on January 16th, 2021.





This message follows here:





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer; bend your knees.





I am here to welcome you into my heart and to grasp your hands.





My children, do not be afraid and agitated about what will happen, but trust me — you will lack nothing if you invoke Jesus.





He will be your provision, He will be warmth in the frost, He will be light in the darkness, He will still be your food and will satisfy your thirst because everything is in Him.





My beloveds, do not waste time; approach faith with an open heart.





I am not here to frighten, but to warn you: the times that are coming will be darker than what you are experiencing now, but if you do not light the flame of faith, you will feel only despair and torment in your hearts.





Children, I am calling you to redemption: the greater your suffering, the stronger you will get up again.





I want you all to be saved.





Take the sword of love and God will do justice.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





