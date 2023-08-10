THIS Is the Place to Go Abroad for Food Security in Our Retire Early Lifestyle!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where to Go Abroad for Food Security in Our Retire Early Lifestyle!
00:00 Intro
02:18 Food Security Battle between these two countries
03:15 Ecuador and Food Security and Sovereignty (background for this video)
06:17 This president says "Grow More Food" !
10:21 Worldcoin Nefarious schemes entrap poor folks
