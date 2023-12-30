💥🇷🇺 Sounds like cluster munitions were used to hit Belgorod today.

In Belgorod, 9 adults and 1 child died due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with 45 people injured, including 4 children.

Britain is behind the terrorist attack in Belgorod: Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the attack on Belgorod - Maria Zakharova

▪️Britain is behind the terrorist attack in Belgorod, which, in coordination with the United States, incites the Kiev regime to terrorist actions, a Foreign Ministry representative told RIA Novosti.

▪️A meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been requested for 23:00 Moscow time; Russia has demanded the participation of the permanent representative of the Czech Republic so that he can explain himself in connection with the supply of weapons to Kiev, the Russian permanent mission reported.

The UN Security Council meeting regarding the shelling of Belgorod is scheduled for 23:00 Moscow time.

Russia has requested the participation of the Czech representative to explain their arms deliveries to Kiev, as reported by the Russian mission.

ℹ️Belgorod was hit with Czech supplied "Vampir" MLRS.

The UN Security Council meeting on the shelling of Belgorod will take place at 00:00 Moscow time, the Russian Permanent Mission reported.

Kharkov bombarded...

Missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition to other targets, the Kharkov Palace building was hit. It is reported that foreign mercenaries were located inside.

