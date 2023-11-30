BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rosanne Barr, Tucker: Julian Assange/Seth Rich - a lot of that stuff is true. 🚨
145 views • 11/30/2023

Tucker says he asked Julian Assange about Seth Rich in prison and says a lot of that stuff is true. 🚨

"He said I'm not going to reveal my sources. But it's pretty clear those files were not hacked by Russia. They were downloaded from within the building. They lied about that. A couple years later, I happened to know some of the people involved in that.


I just couldn't see it. It took me several years to realize just how screwed up this stuff was. A lot of that stuff is true. I mean it too. I'm not speculating at all. The more you know about it, the truer it obviously is. It's right in your face."


Anyone who has done real research into the Julian Assange-Seth Rich situation knows that this was a cover up and justice has yet to be served. We demand the truth about Seth Rich.


@therealroseanne

#SethRich


h/t

https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1730288745541218450?s=20

