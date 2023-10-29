BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unlocking Hidden Connections in Prophecy
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
43 views • 10/29/2023

In this thought-provoking conversation, CharLee and John delve into a web of profound mysteries, addressing a wide array of topics that stretch from the intricacies of divine prophecy to the unfolding enigma of our modern world. With discussions touching upon everything from biblical predictions to global agendas, the conversation peels back layers of esoteric knowledge, all against the backdrop of a world in flux. With mentions of historical symbolism, modern politics, and spiritual guidance, this dialogue offers a compelling exploration of intricate concepts and their relevance in our rapidly changing times. Discover the secrets of Revelation, the foreboding signs of our era, and what the future may hold, as these speakers contemplate the enigmatic course of our world's evolution.

John Wadsworth- New Patriot

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/newpatriot

https://www.agenda21radio.news/category/john-wadsworth/

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

spiritualawakeningworldeventsdonottalkcharleesimonsnewpatriotjohnwadsworthendtimesrevelationspropheticinsightsbiblicalanalysiscomingjudgmentfaithfulwatchersglobalshiftmysteriesunveiledprepareforchange
