© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meet proto clone, the world's first musculo-skeletal android with bulging synthetic fibers for muscles....
This is the future of humanoid robots... proto west-world hybrids coming soon....
Clone robotics previously released footage of its torso module... now it's got legs... see the previous message on the timeline for more....
CREEPY....
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/