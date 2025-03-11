'They Live' Predicted It Would Happen in 2025

🚨 They Live was never just a movie... it was a WARNING! 🚨 In this explosive deep dive, we break down how John Carpenter's 1988 cult classic predicted the year 2025 as the moment when the hidden controllers take FULL CONTROL. Aliens in disguise? Or something far older... demons from the unseen realm?

We expose the eerie connections between They Live, Meta's new augmented reality smart glasses, AI surveillance, and the rise of digital control systems. Could augmented reality be the new veil hiding the truth—or the tool that finally helps us see it?

Join us as we peel back the layers of illusion, question who's really pulling the strings, and ask the ultimate question: WHAT ARE THE ODDS this is all happening in 2025?

👉 Put on the glasses. It's time to SEE.

Mirrored - End Times Productions





