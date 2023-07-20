Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 3 - Utilitarian Faction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3
All people who took the shot can be called a "vax" or a "vaxed", also an "abnormal", "impure", or an "inorganic".
The people who took the shot AND regret it are called a "vax" or a "vaxed", or also a shot "regret", "repentant", or "penitent".
The people who did not take the shot are called a "Normal", "Pure", or an "Organic". Also a reasoning, thinking, and perceptive human-being who is an independent, logical, and critical thinker, who is resolved, resolute, and strong-willed. And, called their name without definition, description, or explanation.
#definitions #zealot #fanatic #energumen #sadist #schadenfreude #henchman #lackey #flunkey #sycophant #toady #minion #jellyfish #flipflopper #backtracker #untrustworthy #deceitful #twofaced #fraud #phony #fake #abnormal #impure #inorganic #regret #repentant #penitent #Normal #Pure #Organic #reasoning #thinking #perceptive #independent #logical #critical #resolved #resolute #strongwilled