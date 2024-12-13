BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My wishes for humanity
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 6 months ago

“The Gift of Love is intensified at Christmas in the souls of all God’s children and it is at this time you must acknowledge that love begins in the family. My Son was born into a family and this was for good reason. God manifested Himself – not as an individual sent on a Mission, with no one close to him, but within the Holy Family.” https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/12/20/mother-of-salvation-the-gift-of-love-is-intensified-at-christmas/


“Remember that God created each one of you in His Likeness so that He could create the perfect family. Be thankful for your families for it is one of the greatest Gifts He has bestowed upon the human race. When the suffering on this earth comes to an end, and when hatred is obliterated, God will unite humanity as one in Him. You will become whole again and His Family will have Eternal Life. Your Jesus” https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/09/21/god-preserves-his-love-for-man-through-the-family-unit/

Keywords
second coming of christbook of truthmy wishes for humanity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy