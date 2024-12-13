My wishes for humanity

“The Gift of Love is intensified at Christmas in the souls of all God’s children and it is at this time you must acknowledge that love begins in the family. My Son was born into a family and this was for good reason. God manifested Himself – not as an individual sent on a Mission, with no one close to him, but within the Holy Family.” https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/12/20/mother-of-salvation-the-gift-of-love-is-intensified-at-christmas/





“Remember that God created each one of you in His Likeness so that He could create the perfect family. Be thankful for your families for it is one of the greatest Gifts He has bestowed upon the human race. When the suffering on this earth comes to an end, and when hatred is obliterated, God will unite humanity as one in Him. You will become whole again and His Family will have Eternal Life. Your Jesus” https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/09/21/god-preserves-his-love-for-man-through-the-family-unit/