Unbreakable! Straight out of Prison, Peter Navarro's Full Speech at the RNC - July 17, 2024

(July 17, 2024) Watch Peter Navarro speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI.
“I went to prison, so you won’t have to. I am your wake-up call.”
“Guess what? They did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump.”
“On election day, America will hold these lawfare jackals accountable.”
Source: https://rumble.com/v57dgpv-watch-peter-navarro-speaks-at-2024-rnc-in-milwaukee-wi-7172024.html