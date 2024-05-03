BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Declares Global Defense War - What Will Happen Next To President Trump?
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
117 views • 12 months ago

Law of War Manual:

Wartime Pres and CIC DJT has declared a “Global Defense War on the World” which includes a declaration of war on civilians as well and not just military etc. The manual also discusses in 2023 updates, that if a territory has been occupied by a foreign enemy in war, (Washington DC), for over a year that the standard rules of engagement are essentially off and the enemy can be removed by force which includes elimination through warfare. It’s simply kill or be killed. Well it has been far more than one year and the STORM operation is underway and has been.


- War declaration is against military as well as civilians – why?


- Why is this a global declaration?


- 50 USC 1550 War Powers / Resolution 20.12.2019


- EO 13818 - Blocking The Property Of Persons Involved In Serious Human Rights Abuse Or Corruption


-EO 13848 - Imposing Certain Sanctions In The Event Of Foreign Interference In A United States Election


- Will Trump go to Jail? Whats next for our CIC?


- What does DOD task force Dr. Jan Halper/Hayes have to say?


- Pascal Najadi allied with Spaceforce?


- TUNE IN: Najadi-Halper-Hayes-JuanO’Savin-SG Anon-Derek Johnson-Josh Reid-X22 Report- Patriot.TV- John Michael Chambers


- Life and Living In war Time- Tales from Thailand


- Action Changes Things


WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT WITH JUAN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/americas-general-michael-flynn-hero-traitor-john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-11/


BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Best-selling film “Flynn” on Amazon and Apple https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/JMCVOICE/?campaign=JMCFLYNN


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
executive order 13818executive order 13848global war declaration50 usc 1550 war powersresolution 20122019trumps legal futuredepartment of defense task force insightspascal najadi and space force alliancelife in wartimetales from thailandaction changes things
