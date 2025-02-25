Shall We Continue In Sin Romans 6 1-11 Morning Manna - Feb 24, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore Romans 6:1-11, focusing on the believer's transformation through union with Christ. They emphasize that grace is not a license to sin but a power to overcome it. Through baptism, believers symbolize their death to sin and resurrection to new life, breaking sin's dominion. They'll discuss the lifelong process of sanctification, highlighting that true faith results in a life reflecting holiness and integrity. They also address misconceptions about grace and baptism, stressing the importance of living as new creatures in Christ.
Topics Covered:
- Misunderstanding grace
- Union with Christ in death and resurrection
- The old man crucified, freedom from sin’s power
- The finality of Christ’s victory over death
- Living the reality: reckoning ourselves dead to sin
- Theological significance of grace and sanctification
- Practical application of living a transformed life
Scripture References:
- Romans 6:1 - "What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid."
- Romans 6:3-4 - "Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death."
- Romans 6:6-7 - "Knowing this, that our old man is crucified with him, that the body of sin might be destroyed."
- Romans 6:9 - "Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him."
- Romans 6:11 - "Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord."
Summary:
This discussion covers Romans chapter 6, verses 1-11, exploring the topic of sanctification and the ethical demands of the gospel. The key points are:
Paul addresses the misunderstanding that grace permits continued sin. He firmly rejects this, stating that true faith results in a transformed life free from sin's dominion.
Baptism symbolizes the believer's death to sin and resurrection to new life in Christ. It signifies the union with Christ's death and resurrection, breaking the power of sin.
Believers are no longer enslaved by sin but are liberated to pursue righteousness. The resurrection of Christ empowers believers to overcome sin's control and live victoriously.
The crucifixion of the "old man" (sinful nature) enables believers to be freed from sin's authority and serve God. This is the beginning of the sanctification process.
Christ's permanent victory over death guarantees eternal life for those united with him. Believers are called to reckon themselves dead to sin and alive to God through Jesus.
The discussion emphasizes that grace is not a license for sin but the power to overcome it. Baptism is presented as a crucial step of obedience that identifies the believer with Christ's death and resurrection. The ultimate goal is for believers to live out their new identity in Christ, rejecting sin and embracing holiness.