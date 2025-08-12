Israel assassinates Gaza’s entire Al Jazeera media team, including well known and highly respected reporter Anas Al-Shariff.



This brings Israel’s media kill count to well about 100 since October 7th. We’re witnessing journalists, news staff, and their families being massacred at an incomprehensible rate and NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT. Just empty words and fake sympathy. But no country with real power has demanded any accountability.



Imagine if Assad, Putin, or Ibrahim Traore had been responsible for targeting over 100 journalists and their families in less than 2 years. The west would be screaming for regime change.



Source @Real World News

