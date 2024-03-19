Israeli Army Raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF release Drone footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli army raids Shifa Hospital in Gaza - IDF
IDF releases footage of yet another raid on Gaza's largest hospital where it claims Hamas militants regrouped and fired on Israeli forces from inside the hospital.
Sharing from RT
Adding... The occupation army has abducted Al-Jazeera correspondent, Ismail Al-Ghoul, and a number of medical personnel immediately after they stormed Al-Shifa Hospital at 3 AM.