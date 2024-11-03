WEF Insider: Planned Civil War for 2025 Will Usher In 'New World Order'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global elite have a multifaceted plan for global domination and it starts with stealing the 2024 US election through deceit and intimidation and plunging the country into civil war.
The elite have assessed the current landscape and concluded that now is the time to throw the US into turmoil, ignite civil unrest, and usher in the long-awaited New World Order first threatened by George H.W. Bush 33 years ago.
