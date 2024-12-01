Bluegrass Legends - Kenny Baker & Randall Franks

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Legend Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks interviews Bluegrass Hall of Famer Kenny Baker in this documentary. Both were Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys, in fact, Franks followed Kenny in the band in 1984. Franks is also known for his work as an actor on TV and in films, best known as "Officer Randy Goode" on the TV series "In the Heat of the Night."

Randall created this documentary as part of his celebration of marking 40 years as a Blue Grass Boy. The late Bill Monroe is a member of the Country, Bluegrass, Songwriter and Rock and Roll Music Halls of Fame. Learn more about his time with Monroe at https://RandallFranks.com/Bill-Monroe-and-the-Blue-Grass-Boys/ .

The interview was conducted by Franks for his syndicated newspaper column "Southern Style" in 2006. The images included are used by permission and are courtesy of Randall Franks Media, Michelle Putnam, Ron Eldridge and Kenneth Baker (All copyrights remain with the owners and we thank them for their assistance).

Director/Editor: Randall Franks

Music: Randall Franks and the Golden River Grass - Ragtime Annie (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI) Courtesy Crimson Records

Download recordings of Randall performing with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys that benefit the Share America Foundation, Inc. Pearl and Floyd Franks Appalachian Music Scholarships on Itunes and Amazon Music by downloading his "The American's Creed" album or specifically Back Up and Push and The Road to Columbus:

Amazon: https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0D2WGJ1Y5?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_TvMpCCTn75k3thiocBfZqmYyH

Itunes:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-americans-creed/1743671704

Download Cotton-Eyed Joe Randall Franks with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys on Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1775714037?ls=1&app=itunes )

& Amazon : https://amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0DKPHWJV1...

Copyright 2024 Peach Picked Productions.