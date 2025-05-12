© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle Rowland Appointed Attorney-General in Major Cabinet Shake-Up | Albanese 2025
In a significant political reshuffle, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Michelle Rowland as Australia’s new Attorney-General, replacing Mark Dreyfus. The move is part of a broader cabinet reset following Labor’s election win.
Find out what this change means for the government's priorities, Rowland’s new responsibilities, and the surprising departures from the frontbench.
