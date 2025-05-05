Bluegrass Legends - Ralph Stanley & Randall Franks : An Interview

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Legend Blue Grass Boy Randall Franks interviews Grand Ole Opry Star and Bluegrass Hall of Famer Ralph Stanley (1927–2016) in this short documentary. Franks performed on many shows and festivals with Stanley through the 1980s-1990s. The fiddler, also recognized for his work with Bill Monroe and Jim & Jesse, produced and recorded with Stanley in the studio in 1991.

Be sure to visit the 54th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival May 21-24, 2025 at 131 Hills of Home Park in McClure, Va. Visit https://drralphstanleyfestival.com/ for more info.



Franks is also known for his work as an actor on TV and in films, best known as "Officer Randy Goode" on the TV series "In the Heat of the Night."

Randall created this documentary celebrating his 40th Anniversary of his first appearance on stage with Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys in June 1985. Stanley is a Grammy winner, National Heritage Fellowship Award winner and sang for the film "O' Brother Where Art Thou."

The interview was conducted by Franks for his syndicated newspaper column "Southern Style" in 2007. The images and video included are used by permission and are courtesy of Randall Franks Media - Donna Tracy, Alan Mayor and Ben Hall, The Ron Eldridge Collection and Autry-Franks Productions. (All copyrights remain with the owners and we thank them for their assistance). Many of these have never been seen before.

Director/Editor: Randall Franks

Music: Randall Franks and the Sand Mountain Boys - Know (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI) Courtesy Crimson Records

Find and download recordings of Ralph Stanley and Randall on Amazon and Itunes.

Copyright 2024 Peach Picked Productions

