Blurred Lines

“Well-Meaning, Elderly Man With A Poor Memory”?
* Special counsel refuses to charge [Bidan].
* Report makes him sound unfit for office.
* He left documents here, there, everywhere.
* He gets benefit of the doubt; DJT gets skewered.
* Oversight report lays out unaddressed concerns.
* Joe knew he had documents in 2017.
* How could he be so irresponsible?
The full segment is linked below.
