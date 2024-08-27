SCROTUM IGNORES 3 GIRLS KILLED BY ILLEGALS, CALLS PROTESTORS NAZIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's the real video, without my headline and the toilet full of poop:
###
Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧
@TRobinsonNewEra
Notting Hill Carnival 2 day event seen 8 stabbings.
A dozen sexual assaults.
3 guns seized.
50 police officers injured.
@Keir_Starmer
makes a statement today.
Ignores all that, takes a swipe at the protesting English again, this time calling everyone "nazis"!