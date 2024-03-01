‘No one can challenge it’: Biden’s doctor claims he is ‘fit for duty’

Political journalist John Fund says “no one can challenge” Joe Biden’s doctor claims that Biden is ‘fit for duty’. Joe Biden’s doctor says Biden ‘feels well’ and this year’s physical ‘identified no new concerns’. It also said he ‘continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations’. “This is a re-run of the last year when the White House physician, who owes his job to Barack Obama’s patronage, declared the President just fine and had to admit, however, that he did not conduct any cognitive tests of the President,” Mr Fund told Sky News Australia host James Morrow. “The statement he makes, as brief as it is, speaks for itself. “No one can challenge it, and no one can question it.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html