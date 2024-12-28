BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We are the world borgs ~ you must be assimilated to force compliance ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
95 views • 6 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the efforts of the global elites / secret societies & the powers to be to take away our rights to our individuality and rights to our own bodily autonomy. We will talk on their desire to force everyone to be assimilated into their global mind control / N.W.O. / borg collective. We also will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire episode 404 Aaron Siri New Hampshire - Transmission Paradox.


References:

- the Highwire episode 404 Aaron Siri New Hampshire - Transmission Paradox

  https://rumble.com/v6336it-episode-404-siri-testifies-new-hampshire-the-transmission-paradox.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- The Reveal by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/the-reveal-the-next-stage-of-human-awareness-2024-david-icke

- Children of the Matrix by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/DavidIckeChildrenOfTheMatrix

- Cult of Medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v5rt12q-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-8-live-watch-party.html

- The Dream by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Project Paperclip

  + https://www.historynewsnetwork.org/article/155194

  + https://www.britannica.com/topic/Project-Paperclip

- Project Mockingbird

  + https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/sites/default/files/pdf_documents/library/document/0180/75573204.pdf

  + https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKmockingbird.htm

