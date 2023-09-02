BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAUI ~ ENTIRE FAMILIES BURNED TOGETHER IN CARS, A WOMAN’S ANGUISH
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
435 views • 09/02/2023

Don’t be knee jerking responses here. Hear the full testimony, listen to my efforts to put it in context, and then decide what you will. I’m not some professional reporter or talking head. I’m not an actor or an insider or anyone with personal experience or official authority. I’m just like you, trying to piece all of this together.

I feel that I owe it to those who have no voice or who no longer have a voice because they are now DEAD. I’m not perfect. I’m not always right, but I feel as though, after all of my research (much of which I’ve shared with you) that I have a pretty good understanding of this massive, convoluted, horrendous situation.

PS Don’t forget that I’m not a business. You may not “need me” but I’m offering my help and don’t ask or want anything from you in return except for you to benefit in some way, however minor.

Yes, something hit these people FAST. They couldn’t even open their car doors.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy