Third Adam - Missionary Spencer Smith
5 views • 03/25/2023

2 Thessalonians 2:9 " Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders," Genesis 3:4 "And the serpent said unto the woman, she shall surely not die, for God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof your eyes shall be opened and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil." 
The first Adam fell in the garden of God. His sin was the causation. The last Adam wept in the garden of man so we could have salvation. Many believe that's the end of the road, that there is no more to this summation. The third Adam is here to do a work and to bring the world damnation. How do you tell people that there is evil coming that appears to be so innocent.   Mirrored     


salvationthird adammissionary spencer smith
