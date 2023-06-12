Moscow - 'Red Square' - Celebrates 'Day of Russia' - Audience Listens and Sings at the Festive Concert with Russian Artists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
◾️Moscow celebrates the Day of Russia - the audience at the festive concert sing along with Russian artists in chorus
◾️ There is a festive atmosphere on Red Square - hundreds of tricolors flutter under a cloudless sky in the hands of Moscow residents who came to a big festive concert dedicated to the Day of Russia. One of the first to perform was Polina Gagarina, whose songs were sung in chorus by both children and adults.