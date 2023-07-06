“Coming for your Kids” Pride Chant is True, Scott Newgent’s Rainbow Rebellion | Ep 98









Trans Man Scott Newgent corrects Faithful Freedom host Teryn Gregson, that medically transitioning should be called cosmetic surgery and that it is not reversible as many suggest.Show more





He dives into the long-term health complications, the trend that is plaguing our lost society and what makes a bill in this arena truly effective. He also talks about how gay people, Gays Against Groomers and others feel about the trans movement, and why the term LBGTQ is banned in his home.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Scott Newgent’s organization: TreVoices.org

Twitter: @notscottnewgent





