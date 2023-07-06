BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Coming for your Kids” Pride Chant is True, Scott Newgent’s Rainbow Rebellion | Ep 98
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 07/06/2023



Trans Man Scott Newgent corrects Faithful Freedom host Teryn Gregson, that medically transitioning should be called cosmetic surgery and that it is not reversible as many suggest.Show more


He dives into the long-term health complications, the trend that is plaguing our lost society and what makes a bill in this arena truly effective. He also talks about how gay people, Gays Against Groomers and others feel about the trans movement, and why the term LBGTQ is banned in his home.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Scott Newgent’s organization: TreVoices.org

Twitter: @notscottnewgent


Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats, our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Show less

CSID: 5474aceb0c72bc46



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
freechantnewgents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy